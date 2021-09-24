Systematic Financial Management LP Has $23.15 Million Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,728 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.48% of Webster Financial worth $23,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 42.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 312.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,031. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.34.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

