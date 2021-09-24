Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 186,573 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,131,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,573 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $28,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

NYSE NX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $729.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.66. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

