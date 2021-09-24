Synlogic, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Synlogic in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.91). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synlogic’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $3.18 on Thursday. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a market cap of $166.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at about $5,331,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at about $5,343,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

