Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $114.79

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 114.79 ($1.50) and traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.14). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 87.20 ($1.14), with a volume of 882,850 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £237.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 114.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $3.75. This represents a yield of 4%. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile (LON:SLP)

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.