Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Down 7%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s share price was down 7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.94 and last traded at $42.97. Approximately 6,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 402,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.19.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGRY shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 3.15.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Bain Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,682,000 after buying an additional 22,608,925 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after buying an additional 2,716,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,529,000 after buying an additional 859,938 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 488.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 824,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,514,000 after purchasing an additional 684,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at about $6,029,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

