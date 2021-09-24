SuperRare (RARE) Market Cap Hits $100.42 Million

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. SuperRare has a market capitalization of $100.42 million and $3.63 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SuperRare has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SuperRare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002355 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00053615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00124685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00043832 BTC.

About SuperRare

SuperRare (CRYPTO:RARE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

Buying and Selling SuperRare

