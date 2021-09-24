Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.64 Million

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to announce sales of $161.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $28.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 459.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $514.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $435.35 million to $581.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $863.12 million, with estimates ranging from $782.48 million to $979.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 23,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,176. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,416,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,186,000 after buying an additional 483,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,237,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,542,000 after buying an additional 925,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,525,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,990,000 after buying an additional 610,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,740,000 after buying an additional 3,619,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,605,000 after buying an additional 166,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.