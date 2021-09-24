Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.64 Million

Equities analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to announce sales of $161.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $28.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 459.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $514.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $435.35 million to $581.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $863.12 million, with estimates ranging from $782.48 million to $979.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 23,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,176. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,416,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,186,000 after buying an additional 483,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,237,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,542,000 after buying an additional 925,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,525,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,990,000 after buying an additional 610,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,740,000 after buying an additional 3,619,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,605,000 after buying an additional 166,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

