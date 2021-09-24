Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 498,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,899 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $21,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at $207,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHOO shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Shares of SHOO traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.87. 8,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,683. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

