STASIS EURO Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 24th. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $104.04 million and approximately $8.92 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00053544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00124411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00043522 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.