Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s share price dropped 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 5,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 812,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64.

Get Stable Road Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Stable Road Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stable Road Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.