Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €69.17 ($81.37).

Shares of Stabilus stock opened at €60.15 ($70.76) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €45.74 ($53.81) and a 12-month high of €72.55 ($85.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €65.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €65.70.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

