Sportech (LON:SPO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.00

Shares of Sportech PLC (LON:SPO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.50). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50), with a volume of 1,024,517 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31. The firm has a market cap of £71.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28.

Sportech Company Profile (LON:SPO)

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.