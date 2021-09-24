Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.26 or 0.00170437 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00046553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.48 or 0.00552507 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00018925 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000826 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00041197 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

