South32 (LON:S32) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $163.32

South32 Limited (LON:S32) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 163.32 ($2.13) and traded as high as GBX 185.20 ($2.42). South32 shares last traded at GBX 183 ($2.39), with a volume of 615,352 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on S32. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 163.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of £8.54 billion and a PE ratio of -61.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.01. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.79%.

In related news, insider Graham Kerr sold 165,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59), for a total transaction of £455,086.50 ($594,573.43).

South32 Company Profile (LON:S32)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

