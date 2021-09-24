South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Upgraded to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $81.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist cut their price objective on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens lowered South State from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a buy rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. South State has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.14.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that South State will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

In other South State news, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,533. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in South State by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,926,000 after buying an additional 571,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in South State by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,311,000 after buying an additional 357,830 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in South State by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,879,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,645,000 after buying an additional 250,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in South State by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,462,000 after buying an additional 183,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in South State by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 775,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,912,000 after buying an additional 143,086 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

