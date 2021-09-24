Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

SHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.05.

Shares of SHC opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57. Sotera Health has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million. Analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 64.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 180,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

