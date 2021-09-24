Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWKS. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. KGI Securities started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.69. The company had a trading volume of 24,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,861. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $131.94 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

