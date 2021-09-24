Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $133.60

Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 133.60 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 132.80 ($1.74), with a volume of 183304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.20 ($1.71).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25. The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 11.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 123.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 108.66.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 11,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £14,496.78 ($18,940.14).

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

