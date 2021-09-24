Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.70

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 73826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMIC. Bank of America initiated coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 46.48 and a quick ratio of 46.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.20.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). On average, analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMIC. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $84,717,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at $58,247,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at $58,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at $26,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at $20,772,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

