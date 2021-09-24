Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Up 4.6%

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.76 and last traded at $30.76. 7,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 594,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,133.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,161,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,986,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after acquiring an additional 636,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after acquiring an additional 578,684 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $16,456,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,944,000 after acquiring an additional 526,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.