Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of SIEGY opened at $88.29 on Tuesday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $63.52 and a fifty-two week high of $88.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.53. The company has a market cap of $150.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. Research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

