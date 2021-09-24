Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €215.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €215.00 ($252.94) price target from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.31% from the company’s previous close.

SAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €185.80 ($218.59).

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €144.00 ($169.41) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €139.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €158.03. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

