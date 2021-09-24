Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €215.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €215.00 ($252.94) price target from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.31% from the company’s previous close.

SAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €185.80 ($218.59).

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €144.00 ($169.41) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €139.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €158.03. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

