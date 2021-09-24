Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.18

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.18 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 13.20 ($0.17). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 13.38 ($0.17), with a volume of 639,758 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Shanta Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of £140.24 million and a P/E ratio of 9.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. Shanta Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Shanta Gold Company Profile (LON:SHG)

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

