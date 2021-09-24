Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note issued on Monday, September 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.15 million.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.01. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

