SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Lifted to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SEGXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt lowered SEGRO to a hold rating and set a $16.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEGRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.85.

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $18.83.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

