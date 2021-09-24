SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.02

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.02 and last traded at $58.60, with a volume of 5797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.40.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -102.86 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25.
In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000.
About SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.