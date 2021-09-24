SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.02

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.02 and last traded at $58.60, with a volume of 5797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -102.86 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

