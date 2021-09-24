Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading 3.9% Higher

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) shares traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.41 and last traded at $16.41. 4,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,182,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

STNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. DNB Markets upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $959.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 6.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

