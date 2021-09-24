Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stock Position Reduced by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 0.8% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,152,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,153 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,419,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,728,000 after acquiring an additional 427,530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,683,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,891,000 after acquiring an additional 141,028 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,669,000 after acquiring an additional 116,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 361,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.99. 38,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,598. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.37. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $49.89.

