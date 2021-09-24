Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Scholastic has a payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of SCHL stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.20. 226,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,818. Scholastic has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $401.40 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scholastic stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

