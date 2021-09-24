Savills (LON:SVS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,204.55

Savills plc (LON:SVS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,204.55 ($15.74) and traded as high as GBX 1,396 ($18.24). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,388 ($18.13), with a volume of 195,665 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SVS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Savills in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Savills in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Savills alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,280.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,204.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Savills’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Savills Company Profile (LON:SVS)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.