Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to C$39.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial to C$39.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAP. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on Saputo to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Saputo from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.89.

Saputo stock opened at C$32.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.33. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$32.05 and a 52-week high of C$42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.94.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saputo will post 2.0199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

