Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LHA. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.38 ($8.68).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €6.20 ($7.30) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is €8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.13. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.75. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.