Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:SAL opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $48,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salisbury Bancorp (SAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.