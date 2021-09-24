salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 734,172 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.9% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $179,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,289 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $465,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $5,455,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 22.3% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $6.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.04. 542,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,431,898. The company has a market cap of $278.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $279.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.83 and a 200-day moving average of $237.32.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

In other news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $313,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $203,333.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 786,605 shares of company stock worth $198,242,927. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

