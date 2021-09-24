salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 734,172 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.9% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $179,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,289 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $465,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $5,455,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 22.3% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com stock traded up $6.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.04. 542,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,431,898. The company has a market cap of $278.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $279.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.83 and a 200-day moving average of $237.32.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.
In other news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $313,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $203,333.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 786,605 shares of company stock worth $198,242,927. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
