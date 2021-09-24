Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.33

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.33 and last traded at $42.33, with a volume of 290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.38.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $617.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.83.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
About Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)
Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.
