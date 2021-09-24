Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.33

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.33 and last traded at $42.33, with a volume of 290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.38.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $617.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.