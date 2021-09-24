Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,950 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RDSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,940.55 ($25.35).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,520.40 ($19.86) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,427.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,390.77. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £118.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently 1.28%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

