Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$41.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.06.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$31.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.94. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$15.81 and a 1 year high of C$34.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.69 billion and a PE ratio of 103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

