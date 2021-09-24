Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$41.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.06.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$31.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.94. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$15.81 and a 1 year high of C$34.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.69 billion and a PE ratio of 103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.