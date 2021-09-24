Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$56.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.60.

Shares of OVV opened at C$38.94 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$9.07 and a 12 month high of C$40.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$33.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.17 billion and a PE ratio of -3.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

