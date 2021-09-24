Royal Bank of Canada Raises salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $325.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.80.
salesforce.com stock traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.46. 395,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,431,898. The stock has a market cap of $277.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $279.39.
In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $37,976.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 786,605 shares of company stock worth $198,242,927 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
