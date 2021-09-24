Royal Bank of Canada Raises salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $325.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.80.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.46. 395,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,431,898. The stock has a market cap of $277.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $279.39.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $37,976.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 786,605 shares of company stock worth $198,242,927 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.