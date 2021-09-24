Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €780.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($917.65) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €685.00 ($805.88) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group set a €795.00 ($935.29) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €555.00 ($652.94) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €695.00 ($817.65) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €721.17 ($848.43).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of MC stock opened at €654.10 ($769.53) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €658.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €634.97. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.