Round Hill Asset Management Raises Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Round Hill Asset Management increased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. ViacomCBS accounts for approximately 1.8% of Round Hill Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State CORP. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

VIAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.07. 270,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,112,318. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

