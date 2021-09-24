Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,183,133,000 after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after buying an additional 386,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,987,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,363,000 after acquiring an additional 131,170 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after purchasing an additional 139,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROP. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.29.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $463.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,759. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.75. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $499.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

