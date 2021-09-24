Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) PT Raised to C$3.50

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RROTF. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Get Roots alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RROTF opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Roots has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71.

Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.