ROOBEE Hits One Day Volume of $950,048.00 (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $9.63 million and $950,048.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00021260 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.48 or 0.00396346 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001109 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000678 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,064,776 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

