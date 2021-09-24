RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Hits $0.0466 on Major Exchanges

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $13.43 million and $11.88 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00054623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00124669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012160 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00044108 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 288,500,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.