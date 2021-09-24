Rio Tinto Group (RIO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO):

9/22/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/17/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $102.00 to $86.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/16/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/14/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/13/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/9/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

8/25/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

8/20/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/11/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/4/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/2/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/29/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.77. 3,696,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,995. The firm has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.03. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 46.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

