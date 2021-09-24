Reviewing Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) & Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) and Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Hilton Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Hilton Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Membership Collective Group and Hilton Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Membership Collective Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 Hilton Worldwide 0 9 6 0 2.40

Membership Collective Group currently has a consensus target price of $15.64, indicating a potential upside of 11.89%. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus target price of $120.80, indicating a potential downside of 10.18%. Given Membership Collective Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Membership Collective Group is more favorable than Hilton Worldwide.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Hilton Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hilton Worldwide $4.31 billion 8.70 -$715.00 million $0.10 1,344.90

Membership Collective Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hilton Worldwide.

Profitability

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Hilton Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A Hilton Worldwide -6.98% -10.48% 0.94%

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees. The company was founded by Conrad Hilton on March 18, 2010 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

