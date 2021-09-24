Reviewing loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS)

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for loanDepot and Consumer Portfolio Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 5 7 0 2.46 Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

loanDepot presently has a consensus price target of $16.58, indicating a potential upside of 137.58%. Given loanDepot’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares loanDepot and Consumer Portfolio Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $4.31 billion 0.50 N/A N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services $271.16 million 0.49 $21.68 million $0.54 10.74

Consumer Portfolio Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than loanDepot.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. 47.8% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and Consumer Portfolio Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot N/A N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services 8.67% 16.60% 1.05%

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats loanDepot on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company was founded on March 8, 1991 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

