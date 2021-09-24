Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $52.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.34 and a beta of 1.88. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $93.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $942,499.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $522,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,558 shares of company stock worth $4,089,797 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

