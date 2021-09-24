Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) rose 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.72. Approximately 854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18.

Repsol Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REPYF)

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

